Road closes after New Glasgow home catches fire twice in same day

A section of a New Glasgow, N.S., road will be closed for several hours after a vacant house caught fire for a second time on Tuesday.

Vale Road at Waring Avenue was shut down at 2 p.m. and is expected to reopen later tonight, said Const. Ken Macdonald of the New Glasgow Regional Police.

He said the New Glasgow Fire Department first responded to the home around 2 a.m. Tuesday to put out a fire that resulted in "extensive damage" and "destroyed a majority of the residence."

Macdonald said nobody was inside the house at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

He said it's not clear what caused the fire.

Several hours later, fire and police were again called to the residence because of a smoke plume coming from it.

Macdonald said extra resources are being used at the site, including an excavator, to level the property and ensure no debris could ignite into a fire.

