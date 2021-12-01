RCMP charge Millbrook man with 2nd-degree murder in July death

RCMP have obtained a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a homicide last summer in Millbrook, N.S.

Police have laid a charge of second-degree murder against Valdo Pauyo, 27, of Millbrook.

RCMP were called to a home on Glooscap Drive in the community on the afternoon of July 12 for the report of a sudden death. The death of Bert Knockwood, a 42-year-old man from Sipekne'katik, was first considered suspicious, then ruled a homicide.

In a news release Wednesday, RCMP said they have made several attempts to locate Pauyo but have so far been unable to find him. They said they believe he has attempted to change his appearance.

Police said he also uses the initials C.J. as an alias.

A woman, Adria Gloade, was arrested in August and charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

That charge was withdrawn Wednesday morning in provincial court in Truro, N.S., because the prosecution said there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

