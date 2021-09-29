N.S. says all health-care workers, school staff must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 30

Everyone who works in schools or health care in Nova Scotia must be double-vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 30, the province announced Wednesday.

After Nov. 30, anyone who is not fully vaccinated will be placed on unpaid administrative leave and could face eventual termination. All new hires must have proof of double vaccination.

"There have been three deaths in the last week alone and we need to do whatever we can to make sure other families don't have to grieve their loved ones," Premier Tim Houston said in a news release Wednesday.

"Too many Nova Scotians have chosen not to get vaccinated, and some of them work with Nova Scotians most at risk from COVID-19. It is time to get tough."

The new mandate applies to more than 80,000 employees in the province:

Nova Scotia Health Authority and IWK Health Centre



Workers in long-term care facilities (licensed and unlicensed) and home-care agencies (publicly and privately funded)



Public school teachers, pre-primary and other school-based staff, regional and board office staff, and those providing services in schools, including cafeteria and school bus services



Hearing and Speech Nova Scotia



Workers in residential facilities and day programs funded by the department of community services disability support program and adult day programs funded by department of seniors and long-term care



Workers in department of community services facilities and those providing placements for children and youth in the care of the minister of community services (excluding foster family placements)



Paramedics, LifeFlight nurses and some other staff at EHS



Physicians and other service providers to the above organizations; for example hairdressers and contractors

Employees must show proof of vaccination. If they have had one or no doses of the vaccine, they must participate in an education program. The province said it will not provide employers with any additional funding to cover leaves of absence related to vaccine status.



There are 58,763 Nova Scotians who are eligible to get vaccinated but have not had any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.



The vaccine mandate allows for a medical exception for those who are unable to be vaccinated due to a medical reason. An exception letter can only be issued by a nurse practitioner or physician.

