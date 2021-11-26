Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings to ages 5-11

Nova Scotia has opened COVID-19 vaccine bookings children aged five to 11. Appointments for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were available through the province's vaccine booking website as of Friday morning.

Appointments for vaccine must be made online or by phone

Donovan Bullard, 11, receives his first inoculation from Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead, Vaccine Implementation at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Convention Centre in Winnipeg on Thursday. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

Appointments for the vaccine must be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

More to come

 

