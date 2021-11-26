Nova Scotia opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings to ages 5-11
Nova Scotia has opened COVID-19 vaccine bookings children aged five to 11. Appointments for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were available through the province's vaccine booking website as of Friday morning.
Appointments for vaccine must be made online or by phone
Appointments for the vaccine must be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.
