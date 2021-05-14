Nova Scotia opens COVID-19 vaccine bookings to ages 35-39

Nova Scotia has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 35-39.

Appointments for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were available through the province's vaccine booking website Friday morning, though the change was not officially announced until nearly noon.

There are about 63,500 people in the 35-39 age group in the province.

Appointments for vaccines at community clinics and designated pharmacies will be released continually as vaccine supply is confirmed, the province said.

Until Friday morning, vaccines were only open to those 40 and older, or those who work in jobs such as health care or long-term care.

The province has been committed to an age-based vaccine rollout, initially offering vaccines to older groups and gradually dropping the age limit.

Appointments for the vaccine must be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

