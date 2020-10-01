Halifax's Scotiabank Centre to require proof of vaccination or negative test from spectators

Halifax's Scotiabank Centre has announced it will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for spectators as fall events prepare to kick off.

The rule, which comes into effect Oct. 1, will also extend to suppliers and employees. They will also be asked to wear masks when working in the venue.

The masking policy for people attending events will depend on provincial guidelines. Scotiabank Centre said in a news release Wednesday that attendees who do not have proof of vaccination can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event to gain entry.

"As we return to hosting live events, Scotiabank Centre plays an important role in keeping our city safe and vibrant. We can't wait to welcome our community back to experience the magic of live events while doing everything we can to keep our guests and employees safe," said Carrie Cussons, the centre's president and CEO.

The return to full capacity

Details on the process for submitting proof of vaccination will be shared with ticket holders.

Scotiabank Centre will operate at full capacity once Nova Scotia enters Phase 5 of its reopening plan, which is expected Sept. 15 depending on vaccination rates.

Bobby Smith, majority owner of the Halifax Mooseheads, said the decision to require proof of vaccination or a negative test from spectators came after "much internal discussion."

"We want our fans to feel confident and comfortable at our games," Smith said in a news release.

Events before Oct. 1, including a Mooseheads pre-season game on Sept. 11, will follow current venue protocols including reduced capacity, social distancing, and other public health measures.

