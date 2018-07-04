U.S. Border Patrol questions crews of 2 fishing vessels in Canadian waters

The federal government is investigating reports that two Canadian fishing vessels were approached, and crew members questioned, by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Canadian waters in the Gulf of Maine in late June.

According to Global Affairs Canada, the incidents occurred June 24 and June 25 around Machias Seal Island and North Rock.

While details are scant, the fishermen are members of the Grand Manan Fishermen's Association. Laurence Cook, the association's chair, wrote on Facebook that the U.S. officials claimed they were "looking for illegal immigrants."

Cook declined to be interviewed.

CBC News emailed U.S. Customs and Border Protection for comment and was told the U.S. State Department is working with the Canadian government on the matter.

A spokesperson for the state department said Customs and Border Protection usually handles these matters and that a response wasn't likely today.

Machias Seal Island is roughly 19 kilometres southwest of Grand Manan and 16 kilometres from the coast of Maine.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed it is investigating the incidents and said it will be contacting U.S. agencies involved.

"Canada's sovereignty over the Machias Seal Island and the surrounding waters is long-standing and has a strong foundation in international law," Global Affairs spokesperson Elizabeth Reid said in an email.

"Until the matter of the boundary is resolved, we will continue to take practical steps with the U.S. to ensure that the area is well managed.

"Canada and the United States have a long history of co-operation which ensures that fishing in this area is well-managed and safe for both countries."

'Concerning to see'

Robert Huebert, an associate professor of political science at the University of Calgary, said it's a troubling sign, especially given the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"To my knowledge, we haven't had many issues on this for quite some time, so it is both surprising and I think a little concerning to see this coming forward again," Huebert said.

He said the fishermen were well within their rights and U.S. officials had no jurisdiction to question them.

Huebert expects to see more instances like this along the border. He said there are a handful of ongoing border issues that could escalate.

"Anywhere where the Americans have a boundary, regardless of how well it may be managed for the last five, 10, 20 years, they are to enforce their version of their legislative control to the full extent and that means growing frictions on a whole host of areas possibly," he said.

