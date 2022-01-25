Urn containing son's ashes stolen from Upper Rawdon home
East Hants District RCMP are turning to the public for help finding an urn that was stolen during a break-in last month.
East Hants District RCMP and the homeowner are asking the public for information
East Hants District RCMP are turning to the public for help in finding an urn that was stolen from a home in Upper Rawdon, N.S.
The break-in was reported on Dec. 30, 2021. The ashes in the urn belonged to the homeowner's son.
Police say a laptop, jewelry and a television were also taken.
Anyone with information about the break-in or anyone who knows the location of the urn is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
