Urgent care centre opening in Cape Breton to take pressure off ERs

A new health-care centre for treatment of non-life-threatening problems is set to open next week in Cape Breton.

The Northside Urgent Treatment Centre in North Sydney is aimed at patients who need same-day or next-day treatment for issues like fractures, sprains, earaches and minor cuts, including people who don't have a family doctor. It will also offer some mental health support.

The centre will open Nov. 1 at the Northside General Hospital.

'New way of offering care'

"This is a new way of offering care to Nova Scotians and the goal is to improve access to health care when and where people need it," Premier Tim Houston said in a news release Monday.

It is not an emergency room, as it doesn't cover life-threatening situations and ambulances won't bring people to the treatment centre. People should also call 902-794-8966 first to make an appointment, or turn up and a nurse will book them an appointment that day or the next day.

The Northside General Hospital in North Sydney, N.S., is seen in this photo. A new urgent treatment centre is set to open next week at the hospital. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The centre will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People who need emergency care should still call 911 or go to an emergency room.

Nova Scotia Health will host a public education session about the new centre at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Emera Centre Northside. People must contact Nova Scotia Health to register for the session.

