Urgent care centre opening in Cape Breton to take pressure off ERs
Northside Urgent Treatment Centre opens next week
A new health-care centre for treatment of non-life-threatening problems is set to open next week in Cape Breton.
The Northside Urgent Treatment Centre in North Sydney is aimed at patients who need same-day or next-day treatment for issues like fractures, sprains, earaches and minor cuts, including people who don't have a family doctor. It will also offer some mental health support.
The centre will open Nov. 1 at the Northside General Hospital.
'New way of offering care'
"This is a new way of offering care to Nova Scotians and the goal is to improve access to health care when and where people need it," Premier Tim Houston said in a news release Monday.
It is not an emergency room, as it doesn't cover life-threatening situations and ambulances won't bring people to the treatment centre. People should also call 902-794-8966 first to make an appointment, or turn up and a nurse will book them an appointment that day or the next day.
The centre will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
People who need emergency care should still call 911 or go to an emergency room.
Nova Scotia Health will host a public education session about the new centre at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Emera Centre Northside. People must contact Nova Scotia Health to register for the session.
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?