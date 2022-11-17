Upper Wedgeport fatal fire caused by faulty power tool

A 73-year-old woman has died in a house fire in Upper Wedgeport, N.S., that started after a power tool spontaneously caught fire.

In a statement issued Thursday, RCMP say first responders were called to the scene Wednesday around 8:40 a.m. AT.

The community is located near Yarmouth, N.S.

The woman was taken out of the home by the first people who arrived at the scene, but she was unconscious. Paramedics were unable to revive her and she was pronounced dead.

The fire was put out and investigators determined the power tool was the cause. The fire is not considered to be suspicious and the investigation has concluded, according to the statement.

