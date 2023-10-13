'A lot of moving parts': Residents try to rebuild after homes destroyed in wildfire

While Jody Stuart was visiting family in Shelburne County on May 28, worried about whether they would need to evacuate due to massive wildfires in the area, his house just outside of Halifax was ablaze.

He'd lived in the home in Highland Park subdivision for 17 years. Now, four-and-a-half months after losing everything, he's trying to rebuild in the same spot.

"I love the community," said Stuart. "My kids grew up here. Their schools are here, their friends are here, so we don't plan on leaving."

Another 150 houses in Upper Tantallon were destroyed by wildfire that day, and many of these homeowners are in the same boat as Stuart –— trying to move forward and rebuild, but facing complications and delays.

Stuart, a contractor by trade, plans to do the construction himself, but said finances are holding him up. Since the fire, he's received less than $20,000 from his insurance company, an amount he deems not nearly enough to get the rebuilding process going, while also juggling everyday expenses.

Stuart on his property in front of where his house used to stand. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

"I still have bills," he said. "I still pay a mortgage on a house that's not standing. I still pay insurance on a house that's not standing.

"I still have to feed my kids."

Graham Little, interim vice-president of the Insurance Bureau of Canada's Atlantic region, said this year has been one of the busiest and most costly for the insurance industry in Atlantic Canada because of post-tropical storm Fiona, the wildfires and historic flooding. He said this could be partly why some residents like Stuart are experiencing delays.

"There's always a lot of work that's going on behind the scenes to close claims," he told CBC. "It's not an insurer's interest to keep a claim open and, sort of sitting, idling away."

For Stuart, the obstacles are hard to take.

"The biggest thing that we're all dealing with is insurance companies right now," he said. "We're all numbers. We're not people."

In the meantime, while Stuart waits for more money to come in, he's building a garage on his property with a two-bedroom apartment on top. This is where he'll live with two of his children until the main house is finished. While working on this project, he's been living in an RV on his next-door neighbour's property.

Stuart expects he'll be finished building the garage and its apartment so it's move-in ready before winter. (Paul Poirier/CBC)

Stuart has been exhausting his savings, credit and relying on friends in the construction industry to help him with the garage apartment.

"I've done a lot of crying, and I'm not afraid to admit it," said Stuart. "The stress is unreal. I've never dealt with anything like it."

Tricia Murray-d'Eon lost her house in Highland Park in the fires, too, and is dealing with what she calls "decision fatigue."

"Processing the fire in general has been difficult. A lot of decisions need to happen quickly," she said.

Tricia Murray-d'Eon is co-chair of the Highland Park ratepayer association. She lost her house during the May 28 wildfires. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

She's lived there since 2017 with her husband and eight-year-old daughter, but her husband has been posted in Ottawa with the military since 2022.

Like Stuart, they're still in the planning stage of rebuilding and Murray-d'Eon points to the many steps involved. These include constant back and forth with contractors, adjusters and mortgage brokers before any money for construction can be released by her insurance company.

"It's been sort of trying at times because I don't think people really understand," she said. "There's no way to explain all of those moving parts that keep us up at night. The people that have gone through this … everyone of them will know exactly what I'm talking about."

This is where d'Eon's house once stood. She's been patiently waiting to rebuild on this very spot. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

As co-chair of the subdivision's ratepayer association, she's said she's heard many concerns from fellow residents, most of whom are having a hard time working efficiently with their respective insurance companies.

"Some people are very sad and mourning what they lost. Other people are dealing with this in a higher stress level, they are less patient, they might get frustrated faster," said Murray-d'Eon.

"Some people are worried sick, financially. They're really impacted and worried sick. So just be patient with us. I mean, everyone outside of this situation is starting to move on. For us, we're not there yet."

