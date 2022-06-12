Upper Rawdon man, 31, dies in ATV crash

RCMP are investigating a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash on a property near Stewiacke Road in South Branch on Saturday.

A 31-year-old Upper Rawdon man driver who was the lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an RCMP release.

Colchester County District RCMP, fire services and Emergency Health Services responded to a report of a crash in the area at approximately 6:10 p.m. after learning of an ATV that went out of control.

The crash is under investigation.

