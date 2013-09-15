Organizers of 2022 world sailing championships seek $1.3M from Halifax regional council

Sail Nova Scotia is asking Halifax regional council for $1.3-million worth of upgrades and new construction in Hubbards for an international sailing event in 2022.

Sail Nova Scotia won the rights to host the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 world championships next August and September in partnership with Hubbards Sailing Club, St. Margaret Sailing Club and Sail Canada.

John Fleming, co-chair of the host organizing committee, said Hubbards will be at the centre of the event.

About 60 per cent of the money would be used to upgrade and expand a community wharf as well as widen existing boat ramps. Sail Nova Scotia is also looking for a number of new floating docks and improvements to some parking lots.

"It's work that has to be done at some point and the beautiful thing about that is it'll be a legacy for the area because they'll all remain, of course, for the enjoyment of the public," said Fleming.

This will be the first time the world championships in these will be held in Canada. About 400 sailors, plus coaches and family members, are expected to take part.

Inspiration to junior sailors

Fleming believes the event will inspire junior sailors.

"We want to be a hub, a centre of excellence," said Fleming. "It's not just the legacy of the infrastructure, it's the legacy of the sport."

The request for the upgrades in Hubbards will go to council on Tuesday. The province has already committed $250,000 toward operating costs for the event.

Organizers are also planning to ask Ottawa for financial help.

