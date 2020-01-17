New judging tower sought at Lake Banook for 2022 world sprint canoe event

The organizing committee for the World Canoe Sprint Championships in 2022 has asked the Halifax Regional Municipality for $1.8 million to replace the existing judging tower on Lake Banook.

"It is no longer functioning," said Chris Keevil, co-chair of Canoe '22.

"But we also recognize that tower is iconic and we want to make sure a future building maintains that presence."

The three-story tower is located at the western end of the lake and sits on the finish line of the race course. It was built in 1988.

According to Keevil, it is not just in poor shape structurally but would also require accessibility upgrades and modern technology.

"So starting systems are required, high-band internet and cameras, because we will be livestreaming the event to over a million users in Europe," he said.

Some of the money being requested would also be used to update buildings adjacent to the tower that are used for storage and medal ceremonies.

The work is needed to ensure that Lake Banook can compete for future international competitions, Keevil said. He believes hosting the events is critical for attracting young people to the sport.

Coun. Sam Austin said the request for municipal help was sent at the end of October 2019. A staff report is expected soon.

