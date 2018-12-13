Progress report on Halifax police street checks kept secret

A University of Toronto criminologist gave an update Thursday on his review of street checks by Halifax Regional Police.

However, Scot Wortley's progress report to the Halifax Board Police of Commissioners was delivered out of public view.

CBC News investigation used police records to calculate that black people in Halifax were three times more likely to be street checked than whites.

Wortley was subsequently hired by the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission in September to study the issue.

Commission chair Steve Craig said Wortley has conducted surveys and held meetings with the public and police.

The commissioners voted unanimously Thursday morning to hear Wortley's report in camera.

The Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission says the final report will be delivered in January.