McNeil and Strang to provide N.S. COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang will be providing an update on COVID-19 starting at 3 p.m. The briefing will be livestreamed.

The province has been reporting a low number of new cases daily for over two weeks.

On Monday, the province reported no new cases and the number of active cases in Nova Scotia was 15. No one is in hospital because of the virus.

The premier and Strang are expected to address delays in receiving new vaccine supplies.

On Monday, the province reported that 11,083 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, and 2,708 Nova Scotians have received their second dose of the vaccine.

The continued distribution of the vaccine hit a snag on Jan. 19 when the province announced that there would be no new shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week as the biotech company paused production in Belgium to increase long-term capacity.

Officials said the province is expected to get "limited amounts" of the Pfizer vaccine, as well as its usual allotment of Moderna vaccine, in the first week of February.

McNeil said the province is continuing to reserve second doses of COVID-19 vaccine until a continuous supply can be guaranteed.

Some restrictions eased this week

Some restrictions on sports, arts and culture were eased on Monday.

Sports teams will be able to play games, but with restricted travel and no spectators, and there can be no games or tournaments involving teams that would not regularly play against each other. Art and theatre performances can take place without an audience.

The Halifax Mooseheads and Cape Breton Eagles will be starting league play later this week, but with no fans in attendance because of provincial public health rules.

The province will also allow residents of adult service centres and regional rehabilitation centres to start volunteering and working in the community again.

Returning students urged to get tested

Post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from anywhere except Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador are being encouraged to book a COVID-19 test appointment.

The test should be booked for the sixth, seventh or eighth day of their 14-day self-isolation period. Testing appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases Tuesday. The province has three active cases and one person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases on Monday for a total of 348 active cases. Six people are being treated in hospital, three in intensive care. The province also announced its 14th death related to the virus.

P.E.I. reported two new cases on Tuesday, one related to travel. The other is a close contact of a previously reported case. The province had six active cases.

