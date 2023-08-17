Untreated wastewater diverted from entering the Northwest Arm

Halifax Water says it has diverted untreated and unscreened sewage from entering the Northwest Arm, but it's still advising people to not swim or participate in activities that require contact with the water.

In an update after 6 p.m., the water utility said the water is now being treated but that repair work is still underway.

Earlier on Thursday, Halifax Water said a system backup was causing untreated and unscreened sewage to enter the Northwest Arm.

"Crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to return the wastewater system to normal operations. Following that, we will be able to determine the quantity of wastewater that entered the Northwest Arm," Jake Fulton, a spokesperson for Halifax Water, told CBC News.

The water utility is still advising people who live in neighbourhoods north of the arm to reduce the amount of water they are flushing or pouring in their drains.

"So anything going down toilets, showers, washing machines, all of that ends up in the wastewater system. So we're respectfully asking those customers to reduce their water use in that area to reduce the amount of wastewater entering the Northwest Arm," Fulton said.

Affected neighbourhoods include Fairmont, Mumford Road, Chebucto Road, Quinpool Road, Jubilee Road and Beaufort Avenue.

Residents in areas of Halifax highlighted in pink on the map are being asked to reduce flushing their toilets and pouring anything down drains because untreated wastewater was flowing into the Northwest Arm beneath those neighbourhoods earlier on Thursday. (Halifax Water)

