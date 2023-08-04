Unplanned water main break temporarily disrupts water supply in downtown Halifax

Repairs to an unplanned water main break in downtown Halifax are underway and service should return to normal soon, Halifax Water says.

At 12:45 p.m. AT on Friday, the utility said in a news release the break was caused by a "third party."

The break appears to have happened on or around Lower Water Street, where the streets were flooded.

In an update at 1:48 p.m., Halifax Water said crews had isolated the break.

Water customers may experience discoloured water during the repair work. Halifax Water says those customers should run their taps on cold water until it turns clear.

