Unlicensed driver jumps into Salmon River to evade police

Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for a 31-year-old man who they say fled a checkpoint in Bible Hill, N.S., Saturday morning and later jumped into a river.

Around 3 a.m., police directed a man driving a truck without a licence to pull into an adjacent parking lot.

Instead, police said the man drove away and abandoned his truck in another parking lot nearby.

RCMP say the Truro police canine unit was called in to help find the driver who was later discovered hiding on the bank of Salmon River.

Police say when they started to approach the man, he jumped into the river and began swimming to the other side.

RCMP say local fire departments, East Hants ground search and rescue and Nova Scotia's Department of Land and Forestry were called to help.

Although the man hasn't been found, police say they've confirmed that he made it out of the water safely.