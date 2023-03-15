Report on sexual assault allegations at King's recommends apologies, settlements

A new report into accusations of sexual assault against a former professor at the University of King's College in Halifax has revealed additional incidents and recommends that the university apologize to victims and settle any legal actions.

In 2021, longtime professor Wayne John Hankey was charged with sexual assault, gross indecency and indecent assault involving three male complainants for incidents that they allege occurred between 1977 and 1988.

Hankey died in 2022, just a month before the first trial was scheduled to take place. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After the first criminal complainant came forward, King's hired two Toronto lawyers to lead an independent, third-party review of the allegation. The scope later broadened to include other accusations.

"Dr. Hankey engaged in a pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men," the final report says. "We became aware of numerous incidents which ranged from subtle solicitation, sexual suggestion, homophobic remarks, to sexual assault."

Dozens of people interviewed

The report says King's is accountable for the harms caused to victims.

"Dr. Hankey abused students while he was a professor at King's, and while those students attended King's. His role as professor gave him access to these students and his conduct occurred at the King's facilities — pools, residences, his rooms, and classrooms," the report reads.

"This alone would allow us to conclude that King's is accountable. However, that King's did not sufficiently probe Dr. Hankey swimming naked with a child, held a limited committee hearing which did not connect all the available evidentiary dots that spoke to Dr. Hankey's behaviour, and dissuaded individuals from complaining against him, heightens their responsibility for the damage that has been done."

The investigators interviewed 81 people over 110 hours, and reviewed all available documentation held by King's about Hankey. The report notes the documentation was "underwhelming" and points to a "lackadaisical approach to record keeping." It also says that at least one report by a committee looking into Hankey's conduct was destroyed.

The investigators' report has been redacted to protect the confidentiality and privacy of those who were harmed.

The president of King's will address the public and school community at 1:30 p.m. AT Wednesday. (Robert Guertin/CBC)

In late 1990, a former King's student and family friend of Hankey's told the Anglican Church he had been sexually abused by Hankey for two years in his late teens, from 1977 to 1979, including while he was a student at King's. Those allegations included accusations of sexual contact in the pool at the university.

That accuser chose not to pursue criminal charges at the time, but an ecclesiastical court of the Anglican Church found Hankey guilty, and he was stripped of his religious office.

One of the criminal allegations includes a single incident alleged to have occurred in September 1982.

The complainant, who was 18 at the time, says he went to Hankey's office on campus for a tutoring session, and during the session, Hankey edged his seat closer and then placed his hand on the complainant's leg and up his shorts, according to court proceedings.

Another complainant, who was 23 at the time, alleges he was lying on his bed in his King's residence in March 1988, recovering from surgery, when Hankey, then 44, entered his room, straddled him on the bed and grabbed his buttocks and genitals.

Civil case ongoing

A civil case filed by a man who says he was assaulted by Hankey is ongoing. The lawsuit by Glenn Johnson has named the board of governors at King's, Dalhousie University, the Anglican Diocesan Synod of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island and Hankey's estate. Hankey was a former Anglican priest.

King's president William Lahey will speak with members of the school community and media at 1:30 p.m. in an address that will be livestreamed on the university's website.

The investigators previously released their recommendations on how King's can ensure it is providing a safe environment with regard to sexualized violence, and the university has already responded with a plan to develop a culture of consent and respect on campus.

