N.S. university students can now access mental health services online

The stress of life on campus weighed on Clancy McDaniel, especially during her first year at St. Francis Xavier University. It meant she started missing meal times and sleeping through class. She needed help.

"It really took coaxing from my friends who were able to recognize those signs to be able to get my foot in the door," said McDaniel, now in her fourth year.

McDaniel saw a counsellor on campus, but she knows many students don't go that route because they worry about the stigma, don't have time or because the wait times are simply too long. Depending on the time of year, it can take two to six weeks to see a counsellor on campus, according to Students Nova Scotia.

But students now have a new way to get help. Beginning this week, students at every university and NSCC campus can access HealthyMindsNS, an online tool that offers peer support and professional telephone counselling.

"The problems that we as individuals face are all different and so this allows students to have the choice to be able to figure out which way really works for them, " said McDaniel.

Dr. Elizabeth Cawley developed HealthyMindNS after hearing from students about the lack of mental health support on campus. (David Laughlin/CBC)

The mental health program was developed by Dr. Elizabeth Cawley ​with the Association of Atlantic Universities. The one-year pilot project is unique on Canadian campuses, and she hopes to expand it to the rest of the Atlantic provinces next year.

Right now, Cawley said only about half of the students who need mental health support actually receive it. That's why the tools are designed to help students learn more about their own mental health and determine what they need, she said.

"Finally, there are more ways for them to access services and I just hope that those students [who] are struggling will reach out and get the support that they need in a timely manner," she said.

I just hope that those students that are struggling will reach out. - Dr. Elizabeth Cawley , Association of Atlantic Universities

The effectiveness of the new tool will be evaluated as students use it. That information will go back to the province in the new year, with a final report expected in July.

The province has spent $463,000 on the program with the hope that it will help shorten wait times to see counsellors, while also reaching students who've never sought out services before.

The Department of Labour and Advanced Education said in a statement that it's about increasing accessibility "particularly for individuals experiencing mild to moderate symptoms."

Tristan Bray, executive director of Students Nova Scotia, hopes it's just the beginning.

He's meeting with the province next week to see if it'll commit to a three-year pilot project. He wants to see an investment in mental health because he says far too many students are struggling in silence.

"We know that one in five deaths of youth between the ages of 14 and 25 is because of suicide and we know that mental health challenges largely appear before the age of 25," he said.

Tristan Bray, executive director of Students Nova Scotia, hopes the province turns the service into a three-year project. (David Laughlin/CBC)

McDaniel, who's studying sociology and development studies, knows she's not the only one who has struggled. She regularly talks with students who feel like they can put their stress off or that their problems aren't that bad.

"Whatever form of care that best matches and best suits your needs, you deserve to put that time and energy into yourself and I'm really glad to see that the province has recognized that," she said.