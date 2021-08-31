Université Sainte-Anne announces COVID-19 plans; N.S. reports 3 new cases

Students and staff at Nova Scotia's Université Sainte-Anne will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or take regular tests before entering the university's campuses this fall, the school said Tuesday.

The new rule takes effect Oct. 15.

The university made its announcement as Nova Scotia reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The province has 65 active cases and nobody in hospital with the virus.

All the cases are in the central health zone. Two are related to travel and one is connected to an earlier case.

Nova Scotia's health authority did 1,702 tests Monday.

Université Sainte-Anne will offer rapid testing

The French-language university said it will offer rapid testing at its Halifax and Church Point campuses. The university has five campuses in Nova Scotia.

"Students and staff who have not received two doses of the vaccine or who choose not to show proof of vaccination will be required to undergo a rapid test twice per week and present the test result," spokesperson Rachelle LeBlanc said in a news release.

Sainte-Anne also urged staff and students to get a regular COVID-19 test if they've been around someone with the virus, were at an exposure site, or have symptoms of the disease.

Everyone on campus will have to wear a mask and maintain physical distancing, the university said.

COVID-19 plans have also been announced for Dalhousie University, NSCC, Mount Saint Vincent University, NSCAD, Cape Breton University and Saint Mary's University.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported three new cases Tuesday and 137 active cases. The province has one patient in the ICU due to COVID-19.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported nine new cases Monday. There are 21 active cases in the province.

Prince Edward Island reported five new cases Friday, all related to travel. The province had eight active cases as of its last update.

