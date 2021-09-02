United Way project could help Cape Bretoners struggling to access open ERs

Emergency room closures continue to hit Cape Breton hospitals hard, leaving the regional hospital in Sydney with one of the few ERs open on the island.

The new Progressive Conservative government says it is too soon to offer detailed solutions to the ongoing problem, but a non-profit organization has a plan in the meantime to help some patients in rural communities get to and from medical appointments.

Lynne McCarron, executive director of United Way Cape Breton, said people with low incomes or on income assistance have always found it difficult to get around the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

ER closures have added to that challenge, she said.

"Even somebody from Donkin getting to [Glace Bay] hospital is challenging enough, but now to get into Sydney is going to be even more challenging," McCarron said.

"So we're trying to create a transit system that makes it easier for folks to access any kind of services, and closing the emergency rooms just gives an added layer of challenge to our project."

Lynn McCarron, executive director of United Way Cape Breton, says many in CBRM don't live near a bus route, and bus hours are limited, so taxi chits can help fill a gap in rural transportation. (CBC)

The project involves providing a combination of free bus passes and taxi chits to 100 people on income assistance.

A similar United Way program last year helped people with low incomes get transportation to work. This year, program participants can use the bus passes to get to and from medical appointments, shopping or any other activities they choose.

The taxi chits can be used to get to a bus stop or directly to an appointment.

"A lot of people live in more rural areas and don't have access to a bus coming by their front door every 15 minutes or half an hour, so we need something that's a little bit more user-friendly," said McCarron.

Doctor, nurse shortages affecting ERs

Nova Scotia Health said in an email that ER closures in Cape Breton are due to a combination of doctor and nurse shortages, staff vacations and busier emergency rooms.

The same combination is affecting the regional hospital in Sydney, so the Glace Bay ER closed last month after doctors and nurses were sent to the regional hospital.

The Glace Bay ER is closed again for the rest of this month for the same reason.

Seaview Manor long-term care facility in Glace Bay has 15 empty beds, but is not taking any new admissions. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

The Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck is in the middle of a two-week closure due to a doctor shortage and is scheduled to reopen Sept. 11.

The Strait Richmond Hospital in Evanston is also facing a doctor shortage and is expected to reopen Sept. 7 after being closed for a week and a half.

The problem has gotten so bad, the Seaview Manor long-term care facility across the street from the Glace Bay hospital has 15 empty beds, but it is not taking any new admissions because there are no doctors willing to admit new residents and follow their care.

Problem not limited to N.S.

Nova Scotia Health points out doctor and nurse shortages are nationwide.

"We understand that it has been a long, hard year for many people and having to wait in the emergency department or having to visit an emergency department outside their community can be frustrating," the health authority said in an email.

"We ask for their patience and to remember that our staff and physicians are doing the best they can to help."

Health Minister Michelle Thompson says it is too soon for her to have any details on how the new PC government will tackle the problem. (Communications Nova Scotia)

Some people have complained that emergency room wait times are getting longer with nearly 72,000 Nova Scotians on the wait-list for a family doctor as of last month.

Better access a priority, says new health minister

Michelle Thompson, the province's newly appointed health minister, told reporters Thursday it is too soon for her to have any details on how the government will tackle the problem.

"These are pre-existing issues that we've been dealing with in the province for some time," she said.

"It's been a priority of the premier and certainly our new government to ensure that we create better access for folks in the emergency room and better access to primary care in communities, so ... those details will be forthcoming."

McCarron said the United Way is now recruiting participants for its transportation programs based on demographic and geographic criteria. Anyone who wants to register can do so online.

