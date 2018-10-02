Seafood remains duty free under new trade agreement with U.S. and Mexico

Canada says its seafood will remain tariff free under the new trilateral trade deal with the United States and Mexico.

"Like the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), trade in fish and seafood products under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) will not be subject to any import tariffs," said Jocelyn Lubczuk, press secretary to Canada's Minister of Fisheries and Oceans.

While expected, maintaining the status quo is important for provinces like Nova Scotia which exported $955 million worth of seafood to the United States last year, according to provincial figures.

"Maintaining duty-free access for fish and seafood in the North American market is good for Canadian producers and exporters and important for coastal communities," Lubczuk said in a response to CBC News.

The new trade deal, which representatives from the three countries have agreed to in principle, also contains provisions calling for greater enforcement to prevent by-catch — the inadvertent capture of non-targeted species in nets and traps.

"Further, commitments negotiated on the conservation of marine species ... reflect the importance that parties, both individually and collectively, place on the protection of marine mammals, sharks, turtles, and sea birds," Lubczuk said.

The new deal also calls on the countries to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

