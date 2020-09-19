UN committee calls on Canada to respond to claims of racist violence against Mi'kmaw fishers

A United Nations committee has asked Ottawa to respond to claims it didn't properly intervene in or investigate racist violence against Mi'kmaw fishers in Nova Scotia last fall.

The committee on the elimination of racial discrimination sent a letter , dated April 30, to Leslie Norton, Canada's permanent representative to the UN.

"We know they're not going to send an army in here and take over Canada or anything like that," Pam Palmeter, a Mi'kmaw lawyer, told reporters Monday.

"It's about calling attention to both Canada and Canadians that something isn't right here, and Canada needs to come to the table in a good way."

Palmeter is one of the authors of a submission made to the UN committee requesting intervention.

Sipekne'katik fishery

In September, the Sipekne'katik band launched a self-regulated lobster fishery in southwest Nova Scotia to significant opposition from non-Indigenous commercial lobster fishers.

Many commercial fishers say no harvesting should happen outside the federally regulated commercial season in the area, which runs from late November to the end of May.

Mi'kmaw fishers argue they have a treaty right to fish for a "moderate livelihood" outside the federally regulated season, based on the 1999 Marshall decision from the Supreme Court of Canada.

In mid-October, the conflict reached a fever pitch with the destruction of property and hundreds of lobster caught by Mi'kmaw fishers at a pound in Middle West Pubnico, N.S. A few days later, the lobster pound was burned to the ground .

UN letter

The UN committee's letter refers to "escalating" acts of racist hate speech and violence between September and December, especially between Oct. 13 and 17, the period during which the pound was vandalized and destroyed.

The committee said it was "concerned" about allegations of a lack of response by Canadian authorities, and it set a deadline of July 14 for Canada to respond with information addressing the following:

How Canada investigated alleged acts of racism against the Mi'kmaq.

How Canada investigated an alleged lack of adequate response by authorities to those acts.

What Canada did to prevent further acts of racism against the Mi'kmaq.

What Canada did to respect, protect and guarantee fishing rights and other rights of the Mi'kmaq.

In December, Sipekne'katik Chief Mike Sack halted talks with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans after reaching an impasse over the moderate livelihood fishery.

The band is planning to launch a new self-regulated fishing season next month.

