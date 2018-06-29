Nova Scotia renews only part of contract for problem-plagued FOI website

The Nova Scotia government will renew its contract for one year with the company that oversees the province's beleaguered freedom-of-information website, but only for part of the work.

The deadline to make a decision was the end of this month, and a government spokesperson said Unisys will get about $120,000 to manage the back end of the portal.

Internal Services Department spokesperson Brian Taylor said staff continue to use the back end to process requests so they don't have to do it by hand.

Taylor said the public part of the portal, however, is being revamped to be more like the government's Open Data portal, and that work will be handled by a different vendor, likely through a sole-source contract.

"It won't be Unisys," he said.

Taylor said the one-year contract extension gives the government time to evaluate how other jurisdictions handle their back end work and determine if a new approach would be better, at which point the next contract would go through a procurement process.

The freedom-of-information portal has been offline since April. It was pulled after a government employee discovered a security failure in the website.

Further inspection showed people were able to download not just public documents but also hundreds of documents that should have remained private. One person downloaded the portal's entire contents of about 7,000 documents.

A 19-year-old Halifax man was arrested in the incident, however Halifax Regional Police did not ultimately pursue charges.

Taylor said an update on the public disclosure portion of the portal, where completed freedom-of-information requests are posted, is expected next week. He said testing work continues for the client portion of the website, known as My Account, which allows people to file requests and pay for them online.

The security failure in the website resulted in the disclosure of people's personal information, in some cases birth dates, social insurances numbers, addresses and information related to Community Services files. No one's billing information was compromised, because that portion of the portal is handled by a different system.

Auditor General Michael Pickup had previously flagged security concerns about the software used to operate the portal, known as AMANDA. Pickup and Nova Scotia Privacy Commissioner Catherine Tully are both examining the security failures of the portal.