Health support worker unions reach tentative agreement with Nova Scotia Health, IWK

Unions representing more than 3,500 health support workers at Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre say they have reached a tentative agreement, with the bargaining committee recommending acceptance to the membership.

The unions, known as the Health Support Bargaining Unit, include Unifor, CUPE and the Nova Scotia Government Employees Union (NSGEU). Members work in more than 60 types of jobs including environmental services, dietary and food services, porters, electricians, plumbers, laundry services, protection services and power engineers.

"The tentative agreement includes a fair wage package, which recognizes some of the lowest paid classifications in health care, improvements in shift and weekend premiums and improvements in language and seniority protection," the bargaining unit said in a news release on Tuesday.

The agreement has not yet been ratified, but members will be presented with its details in the coming days.

Bargaining began in December 2021. After being unable to reach an agreement in May 2022, the parties agreed to an appointment of a conciliation officer. A tentative deal was reached after three days between July and August.

MORE TOP STORIES