Feds to privatize unionized cleaning work at CFB Greenwood

The union that represents cleaning staff at Canadian military bases is speaking out after learning some workers' contracts won't be renewed next month as the federal government moves to contract out some cleaning services.

Seven unionized cleaners at CFB Greenwood in Nova Scotia have been given notice that their term positions will end in September. The Department of National Defence has issued tenders for private sector contractors to provide cleaning services at Greenwood and CFB Kingston in Ontario.

A letter from Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan to one of the cleaners said "unfortunately, as a result of financial pressures, 14 Wing cannot proceed with indeterminate staffing for cleaners at this time."

The seven terminated workers will be offered resume writing and interview preparation courses and their resumes will be referred to other departments such as food services, the letter said.

Cleaners now earning $22/hour

When contacted, the defence department didn't answer specific questions about the change.

"We remain committed to providing the [Canadian Armed Forces] with the support they need to accomplish their missions, while ensuring value for taxpayer money," the department wrote in an emailed statement to CBC.

The remainder of the 25 unionized workers who clean at the base in Greenwood, N.S., and 70 of 168 workers at the Kingston base will be replaced with contract workers after they retire or leave their positions, said June Winger, the national president of the Union of National Defence Employees.

She said there would be no immediate effect on staff in Kingston.

Civilian employee Lisa Goodsell cleans one of the barracks at CFB Kingston in Kingston, Ont., in November 2015. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Contract workers will earn less than the current wage of 22 dollars an hour, said the Public Service Alliance of Canada, of which the civilian staff defence employees union is a part.

PSAC Atlantic regional vice-president Colleen Coffey said the seven unionized workers' last day is Sept. 30 and new workers will start Oct. 1.

'We don't have an abundance of jobs'

She said it comes down to contracting out "good public service jobs."

"It's a small community. I mean we don't have an abundance of jobs here in Greenwood," Coffey said, adding that PSAC plans to launch a campaign for the workers on Monday.

Winger said the move runs in direct contradiction to the campaign Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ran in 2015, which included respecting the public service and building the middle class.

She said she's skeptical the defence department will spend less on cleaning by contracting the work out.

An aircraft hangar at CFB Greenwood. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

"It's certainly going to be detrimental to the cleaners, to the community and certainly to Canadians as a taxpayer," Winger said.

"That money doesn't trickle down into the community. It goes to a company that owns many companies, with many cleaners, and pays all their staff minimum wage or nearly minimum wage."

​The federal government has previously privatized cleaning staff at several bases and many military buildings across the country, Winger said, including CFB Halifax and CFB Shearwater. But she said the latest move toward privatization comes as a surprise because there hadn't been any changes for several years.

Read more articles at CBC Nova Scotia