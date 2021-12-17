Strike averted, union ratifies new contract with CBRM

The union representing outside workers for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality has ratified a new contract and now the four-year collective agreement must be approved by the employer.

"We believe this is a fair deal for our members and for the public we serve," CUPE 759 president Kevin Ivey said in a news release.

CUPE 759 represents CBRM's employees in transit, public works, water and waste water management, parks and grounds maintenance, building and arena maintenance, as well as cleaning and janitorial services.

If approved, the contract would be effective retroactively from Nov. 1, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2024.

Workers have been without a contract since October 2020. The union, which represents about 300 CBRM employees, said the ratification of this contract averts a lockout and strike.

