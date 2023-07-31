Halifax to host Black block party, Black theatre festival for Natal Day weekend

A new organization focused on headlining Black creatives in Nova Scotia is launching in Halifax on the upcoming Natal Day weekend.

The Union of Black Artists Society (UBAS) is stepping onto the scene with a huge block party in the city, featuring music, fashion and the city's first annual Black theatre festival

CBC culture columnist Tara Lynn Taylor, who is also a co-founder of the society, spoke with Information Morning guest host Preston Mulligan on Monday about what to expect from the events.

Their conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity and length.

Information Morning - NS 10:25 Art 'n Soul: Block party in Halifax celebrates Black artists The Union of Black Artists Society (UBAS) is launching in Halifax with a big block party this Natal Day weekend. There will be music, fashion, as well as the city's inaugural Black theatre festival. Plus Crescendo Fest! Our culture columnist Tara Lynn Taylor brings us the inside track.

What's the big block party all about?

It's basically a big launch for UBAS, like you mentioned. And it's a brand new national organization for creative industries, focused on black creators in all genres, from theatre to visual art. It was co-founded by myself and Vancouver-based Christopher Bautista. He's a producer or director and actor on screen and stage.

How did the idea come about to launch that?

It was initiated by deputy minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs Dwayne Provo to create, basically, an umbrella association to support these Black creators in arts and culture. He noticed that there was a lack of this in the organizations and unions that currently exist, and the problem is just way too big for any one side, so we actually have to come all together to create this to close this gap. Those unions are IATSE (the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees), the Directors Guild and ACTRA Maritimes.

For example, there are less than one per cent Black crew members in IATSE Local 849, that's the Maritime union. After having met with these unions, they are in full support to work together with UBAS to train and develop Black artists, so that's really great.

What do you think UBAS is going to do for Black creators?

The goal is basically to provide year round production work, helping creators grow their careers. This includes training along with acting, animation, teaching music artists to write scores for film and theatre, while visual artists have learned to design theatre stage scenery. UBAS has actually been working with Peter Henry Architects to design and build training and entertainment facilities in Preston Township.

So this block party is the first big event for UBAS. What's going to happen there?

UBAS has partnered with Pineapple Express, that's creators Kayla Borden and Nivie Singh, and Crescendo Fest, that's a black musical festival co-founded by Micah Smith of North Preston. And they both, basically, applied to hold those events at the Grand Parade square at the same time. HRM staff thought it would be a great idea for everybody to come together, so deputy minister Dwayne Provo will be joining us in letting the community know what everyone's up to. And that ceremony is Aug. 4 at 7 p.m., with performances by new emerging artist Kailin Glasgow and Jupiter Reign.

And there's a fashion week. Has Halifax ever had a fashion week? This must be the first one.

Yeah, this is the first one by this creator — definitely not to be confused with Atlantic Fashion Week. It's produced and created by Solitha Shortte, the CEO of Soli Productions and Fashion Nova Scotia. They're working with UBAS to put Halifax, basically, on the map for fashion. Last year, they took part in New York Fashion Week and this year they're headed to Paris.

It's really, actually, a whole month that celebrates fashion across Nova Scotia, in the Bay of Fundy on Crystal Crescent Beach and then ending up back at Light House Arts Centre for a huge finale.

What else is planned for the block party?

Pastor Minis Stairs of Faith Community Church will actually lead an inspirational message of art and healing on Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. There will also be a marketing media event with Golden Globe-winner Kevin Borne of SHIFTER Magazine.

And that's the evening, Aug. 6, that the first Black theatre festival will be in Light House showcasing one-act plays from seven new black playwrights.

This sounds like a really busy event, and you've got a few playwrights taking part in the festival too.

Yes, award-winning Cyndi Cain-Holmes, Nicole Johnson, Natasha Thomas and Maxine McNichol, who is 76 years young.

How can people find out about all these block party events, where they are on the timing, et cetera?

They can go to crescendofest.com and unionofblackartists.com.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.

(CBC)

MORE TOP STORIES