CBRM needs to address 911 staffing concerns, says union

A union representative says workers who answer emergency calls in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality are overworked, exhausted and stressed out.

"Normally, there should be four operators on deck at all times," says Tammy Martin of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents less than a handful of 911 dispatchers who work from an office in Sydney. "Most times there's only two, and sometimes there's even one.

"I have been told that in really bad situations and when there's only two there, management is bringing in pizza, so they can have a bite and continue to work."

Martin, a former NDP MLA for Cape Breton Centre, said Cape Breton Regional Municipality is unable to retain 911 operators as they often switch to work that is less stressful, with better wage compensation and hours.

Tammy Martin is a national representative with the Canadian Union of Public Employees. (CBC)

She said that employees who stay behind are left to pick up the slack.

"Unfortunately, their concerns have just fallen on deaf ears ... they're working 60 to 80 hours every week. And the only way that they can get time off or even if they call off sick, they have to cover up for each other."

Martin said that operators fear for public safety as calls that go unanswered are transferred to dispatchers around the province.

She said that could mean a longer wait for help to arrive. CBRM operators typically answer between 200 and 300 calls per shift, according to the union.

The 911 dispatchers are members of CUPE 933, which represents inside workers within the CBRM. A collective agreement between the local and the municipality is set to expire on Oct. 31.

No calls missed, says CBRM

The union also includes jailers at the Cape Breton Regional Police lockup. They are demanding wage parity with other special constables around the province.

The municipality says no 911 calls in CBRM have been delayed or missed.

"Over the past year, several new full-time operators have been hired and more are currently in process," spokesperson Christina Lamey said in an email.

"The qualifying process involves several steps including an interview, aptitude and skills testing, polygraph testing and specialized training in Halifax. Despite the pandemic, hiring efforts have been ongoing with components such as skills testing moved online."

