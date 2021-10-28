Union calls for forensic audit of employment agency as workers prepare for layoffs

The Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union wants the province to conduct a forensic audit of an employment services organization in Cape Breton.

The province ended its contract with Island Employment six months early after a damning report from Nova Scotia ombudsman William A. Smith that found "a misuse or gross mismanagement of public funds or assets" at the Cape Breton-based agency.

But NSGEU president Jason MacLean said it was unionized employees at Island Employment who filed the complaints that led to the ombudsman's June 2021 report.

"And now we have government punishing them because they brought this to their attention," said MacLean.

"We absolutely need to get to the bottom of this because we have 30 people who are now being thrown out on the street who are being blacklisted and are afraid that they will not get a job somewhere else."

Layoffs coming next month

Island Employment's 30 employees are set to be laid off in November.

The complaints filed by the employees surrounded the misuse of program funds, such as billing different contracts for the same services or expenses, including rental of space, travel expenses and staff salaries.

MacLean said his members are innocent and it is the agency's nine-person board of directors and management that are to blame.

The province has an expression of interest open until Nov. 4 to replace the agency, but MacLean said it should consider dissolving Island Employment's board and allowing the employees to apply as a co-operative.

However, he said the current expression of interest does not allow groups that aren't already funded to apply.

"I just feel government is simply being lazy and tossing people aside as opposed to looking for other alternatives for somebody to run this organization," said MacLean.

The union is also preparing to file a complaint with Nova Scotia's Labour Board under the Public Interest Disclosure of Wrongdoing Act, which was designed to protect whistleblowers against reprisals, if the audit isn't conducted.

No one from the provincial government was immediately available for comment.

MORE TOP STORIES