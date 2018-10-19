The urgent search for undiagnosed HIV among Halifax's most vulnerable

Inner-city nurse Rick Swaine drives through the streets of Halifax, searching for a few people he suspects are unknowingly infected with HIV — and possibly spreading the infection — as health workers in the city try to control a jump in cases this year.

As of the end of September, there were 19 confirmed cases of HIV in Nova Scotia, including eight cases from injection drug use. In 2017, there were 15 cases.

Swaine, a member of the Mobile Outreach Street Health (MOSH) team, will only say he's looking for "two or three" people on this grey Wednesday in fall. He's careful not to betray the trust of those he and his team work with.

Trish McKay is the manager at MOSH. She's seen here preparing to send HIV blood samples from 4 or 5 patients to a lab for testing. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

He desperately wants to talk to the people he believes may be infected, and who are so deep into their addiction — getting "pretty buzzed up" — that they may be accidentally sharing drug paraphernalia with infected people, not receiving care, and potentially infecting others.

"I'm suspecting that they are at risk, and I would really like to do a blood test to confirm," he says at the MOSH clinic before heading to the street to tend to patients.

But reaching these people, for whom daily survival is a battle, is a huge challenge. Swaine says they may not have cell phones, let alone a place to live — and constant struggles like finding drugs to feed their addiction, safe shelter, or something to eat, take priority over seeking health care.

Providing care to people in desperate situations

Swaine says he feels "demoralized" knowing there may be people on the street with HIV who aren't getting treatment for the virus, which can lead to a chronic illness that's potentially life-threatening if untreated.

"We [the health-care system] missed being available to provide relevant care to people in desperate situations," he says. "They don't have to be unhealthy and spread and potentially pass that infection onto others."

Down the hall at MOSH, Dr. Leah Genge wraps up a morning seeing patients. She's seen first-hand the impact that opioids and crack cocaine have had on pushing the number of HIV cases up over the last number of months.

Dr. Leah Genge is a family doctor at MOSH. The clinic offers accessible, primary health care to vulnerable populations, including people who are homeless. (Elizabeth Chiu/CBC)

The infected patients she's treated are men and women, and the transmission is primarily through injection drug use.

Genge's patients are coming in for urgent health care, not screening for HIV. But she urges testing, and in some cases, she's had to break the bad news.

There's a range of emotions when someone finds out they're HIV positive.

"Fear, sometimes guilt, knowing they've shared needles or washes, and having had some knowledge about the risk of these kinds of things. Sadness," says Genge.

Patients don't always come back

After practising inner-city medicine in Vancouver and Calgary, Genge describes what's happening in Halifax, a smaller city, as "quite frightening." The unfortunate risk, she says, is that some patients who are in the grips of addiction or mental illness won't return for treatment despite the diagnosis.

On Swaine's afternoon rounds, he stops by Mainline, the needle exchange, to take a look at newly printed cards.

They read "HIV is a big deal in HRM now!!" and advise people who inject drugs, share needles or cookers, or have unprotected sex to ask for HIV prevention drug PrEP.

Mainline workers came up with the cards after Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious diseases specialist at the QEII Health Sciences Centre, held focus groups with drug users about their awareness of HIV risk.

Time to 'sound the alarm'

She applauds the province's move in July to pay for PrEP, which stands for pre-exposure prophylaxis, for low-income residents through the pharmacare program. The province says to date, 10 people have been approved for coverage.

And she praises the government's decision to fund harm-reduction strategies such as needle distribution and exchange programs.

But Barrett says the time has come "to sound the alarm and tell people that this is a problem in Halifax."

She's urging PrEP to be made available — on the spot — to at-risk patients, provided they don't have kidney disease or an HIV infection. Requiring people to book medical appointments and complete pharmacare paperwork can takes weeks when there's no time to waste, she says.

Barrett also wants the province to invest in rapid, point-of-care HIV screening. It would provide fast results, so a patient can receive immediate counselling and access to treatment. The patient would also be tracked by public health.

Dr. Lisa Barrett says the time has come to introduce rapid HIV testing and consider making HIV prevention drug PrEP available on the spot. (Nick Pearce)

She says there's a plan to start the finger-prick test on a small scale in the community, but she'd like the province to expand it.

Tracy Barron, a spokesperson for the Health Department, said in an email that the department is consulting with community groups to better understand their concerns with pharmacare coverage and ways to improve access.

Barrett said prevention and testing tools need to be widely available "before this becomes a much broader challenge for the population in Nova Scotia and not just our most vulnerable people."

A few weeks ago, she heard from an injection drug user who said it felt as though people were just sitting around waiting for drug users to get infected and not doing anything about preventing it.

"I don't want us to sit around waiting until everyone who's at risk is infected. Will that happen? I don't know. But it's certainly not going to get better by just doing harm reduction."

Still searching

By the evening, Swaine has found one of the people he was searching for and took a blood sample. It will be a week before test results are known.

Still, he says he feels "a sense of relief knowing this person will have more information to work with."

He's still looking for at least one other person.