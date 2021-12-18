Uncle of Indian student slain in Truro calls for justice

Prabhjot Singh Katri, a 23-year-old Indian student, was found dead in Truro on Sept. 5.

His uncle, more than 10,000 kilometres away, still deals with the loss.

Jaswant Singh is a tailor in Moga, located in the state of Punjab, and helped raise Katri after his father died when he was very young.

Speaking through a translator, a tearful Singh told CBC News that Katri, whom he regards as his own son, was a hard-working young man who did not keep bad company.

"I don't know why and who did this," Singh said. "Did they do this with a motive to rob him or was it a hate crime?"

He said Canadian police have told him they have arrested two people in connection with the case and he has faith in Canadian justice and the authorities.

Singh said the family wants those who committed the crime to be "given the harshest punishment possible."

Singh, a tailor, helped raise Katri, whose father died when he was very young. (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

Saying he doesn't want any other family or child to suffer, Singh asked that justice be done so no other innocent person loses their life like his nephew did.

He said families like his have to make sacrifices in order to afford to send their child abroad to study and better their futures.

According to Singh, the Punjab government has not offered any help to the family.

"Forget about helping us, nobody even came and inquired about this mishap," Singh said. "The Punjabi community abroad, they helped us and we are grateful for their help."

Singh said his daughter lives in Canada and is keeping the family updated on developments.

A man from Pictou Island First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder in the case.

