Volunteers from Halifax's Ummah Mosque serve hot breakfast to those in need

There was no sleeping in on New Year's Day for a group of young people from Halifax's Ummah Mosque.

The mosque's youth group got up in the early hours of the morning to serve a hot breakfast to people struggling with poverty or homelessness.

About 15 volunteers between the ages of 15-25 served eggs, pancakes, and sausages to about 70 clients of the Brunswick Street Mission.

After breakfast, the volunteers presented the clients with gifts of gloves, hats, and socks.

The Brunswick Street Mission exists to serve people dealing with poverty or homelessness. Its breakfast program operates Monday through Saturday at its downtown location, according to the organization's website.

The mosque's imam, Abdallah Hussein, says the mission suggested the date but it was a good way to start the year.

Building bridges

"It was good. Especially for the guests, it was a lovely day for them," said Hussein.

"We heard that the Brunswick Street Mission, they may be the only place that's open today to give food."

This is the second time volunteers from the mosque have helped serve breakfast at the mission. The first time was in the fall.

"It's good for us to have these kind of events, to work with the church, work with the communities, to build bridges between the communities and create understanding. So it was great to have this kind of initiative. I hope that we can do more in future," Hussein said.