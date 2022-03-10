Annapolis Valley conference centre offers space for Ukrainian refugees

If Ukrainian refugees begin arriving in Nova Scotia, there's ample temporary housing ready and waiting in Annapolis County.

Approximately two million people have left their homes in the European country following the invasion by Russia and ensuing war. As refugees flood over neighbouring borders, the Canadian government is spending more than $100 million to speed up the effort to get people here.

Beth Earle, CEO of the Annapolis Basin Conference Centre, said she and her colleagues are ready to help. The centre includes 183 rooms, some of which are suites, between two lodges. The former military base also includes a kitchen that can provide in-room food or use of dining rooms, mess hall, a theatre and ample outdoor recreation space.

"This is something that makes sense to me. We have the facilities," Earle said in an interview Thursday.

"We do have the capacity here and we can get everything up and running quite quickly. So to me it was just go for it and let's see if we can help out."

Earle reached out to Nova Scotia Immigration Minister Jill Balser with the offer of help. The two got to know each other while they were part of a volunteer group helping to bring a Syrian family to the Digby area, before Balser's entry into politics.

Balser told reporters following a cabinet meeting on Thursday that Earle's offer and others her department is receiving from community groups and businesses is an example of how people in Nova Scotia are ready to pitch in. Some businesses have already pledged job offers for refugees arriving here, she said.

"It really is so exceptional and extraordinary to see how the province is stepping up to help, knowing that that's what's needed right now."

Balser said officials in her department are in contact with their federal counterparts and have signaled they are ready to receive people whenever the time comes. It's too early to know when refugees might begin arriving or how many could come to Nova Scotia, said the minister.

"The province is ready and we're welcoming and we want people to know that when they get here they're going to be supported and they're going to be cared for and connected to anything they need."

Earle said the conference centre has provided space over the last two years for temporary foreign workers to self isolate before going on to their jobs at area farms and fish plants. The site also provides temporary housing to newcomers who move to the area for work, she said.

"We are quite comfortable in working with people and welcoming people from other countries and we just thought this was a way that we could do that more for a group that really, really needs some support."

