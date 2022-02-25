Ukrainian Nova Scotians express fear as Russian invasion intensifies

As news spread early Thursday of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Stan Serebriakov and his wife could do little to help their loved ones halfway around the world except pick up their phones.

"We call right away to our families, told them to wake up," said Serebriakov, who is from Ukraine but has been living with his wife in Halifax since 2017.

Though many people expressed shock and disbelief as Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, launching a full-scale assault on many fronts, the invasion has not come as a surprise to some Ukrainians. After Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, many say they have been living in a constant state of uncertainty.

But now they are terrified.

"There is no safe place in Ukraine at the moment," Serebriakov said Thursday in an interview.

Serebriakov, who left Ukraine in 2014, said he and his wife's family and friends who remain in the country had been preparing for an invasion, but they held on to hope that other countries would be able to talk Putin down.

There were no speeches given at the rally but Ukraine's national anthem was played, and many sang. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Serebriakov used to live about 200 kilometres from Donetsk, a city seized by Russian-backed separatists eight years ago. After the annexation of Crimea, Serebriakov said he felt he had to leave.

"It was a hard choice to leave. But it felt … Canada is going to be a right place, safe," he said.

Anastasiia Mereshchuk has been in Halifax for eight years. For the last three, she and her husband have been unable to go back to Ukraine to see family and friends.

Mereshchuk said she has been in contact with her family ever since the assault began. Hearing about the situation from afar has put things in a sad perspective.

"Whatever problems you may have had before, they become a very irrelevant little thing that kind of just hangs there, at the back of your head," she said.

Iryna Gerus heard about the invasion when she received a call from her mother, who, with a shaking voice, said she had been woken by an explosion.

Gerus said a bomb had been dropped on a tank manufacturing factory, just 10 kilometres from her parents' home in Ukraine.

A sign reading, 'Stop Putin! Stop The War!' is seen at a rally in support of Ukraine held Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in Halifax. Many people came with signs and flags. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Gerus, who has lived in Halifax for the last six years, said she worries for her parents' safety.

"For me, you know, life may change, because if your parents are alive, you can afford the luxury of feeling like a kid," she said.

"You can afford the luxury of chasing your dreams of being optimistic, whatever happens. But if such things happen, then it's different. It changes everything."

Ukrainians in Nova Scotia shocked over invasion Duration 2:47 Ukrainians living in Nova Scotia reacted to news of the Russian invasion with shock. As Preston Mulligan reports, they're concerned less and less about international politics and more about the immediate safety of their families back home. 2:47

