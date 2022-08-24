Ukrainian flag raised in Halifax to mark Independence Day

Members and supporters of Nova Scotia's Ukrainian community gathered in front of city hall in downtown Halifax Wednesday to celebrate 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union.

The event marks the fourth year the Ukrainian flag has been raised at Halifax's Grand Parade on Aug. 24 — Independence Day in Ukraine — and comes half a year after Russia invaded the country.

Lyubov Zhyznomirska, acting president of the Nova Scotia branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, said the turnout was was great for a Wednesday morning.

"It's been a better turnout than previous years," Zhyznomirska told CBC Mainstreet's Alex Guye Wednesday.

"We gathered to mark the occasion of the 31st year of Ukraine's independence, as well as mark the occasion of six months of war, of the full scale aggression against Ukraine."

Zhyznomirska said this year, the day is not about celebration and festivities.

"It's sad, because there is war," she said. "It's more of a coming-together in support of the country at war."

З днем незалежності, Україно! Happy Independence Day, Ukraine! Ukrainian Canadian Congress NS Branch raised Ukraine's flag at City Hall with @MikeSavageHFX and received a proclamation to honour Ukraine's independence. Slava Ukraini!

She said it's important for Nova Scotia's Ukrainian community to come together in public spaces for people in Ukraine who can't, for fear of provoking further conflict and violence.

"We can do it for them, here," she said. "Ukrainian-Canadians feel very much connected and traumatized by the events in Ukraine."

Olena Lugova has been coming to the event since she moved to Nova Scotia in 2018 and she said it helps her to feel like she's part of the community.

Lugova said she's seen the Ukrainian-Nova Scotian community grow significantly since before the war and she hopes to help bring newcomers closer together.

Kids at the event assembled a map of Ukraine. Tea lights were placed on the pieces of the map, each of which represented one of 24 oblasts (provinces) and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, to honour the lives lost during the war.

Children are shown assembling a map of Ukraine at the Independence Day of Ukraine in Halifax on Wednesday. (Alex Guye/CBC)

"It was just an idea to show that we are united, that we are independent," Lugova said. "All our regions, we are all together. All our people, they are fighting for Ukraine."

'We stand behind you'

Coun. Iona Stoddard thanked the community for inviting her to the event. She said she plans to make an annual appearance.

"We are here for you and we stand behind you," Stoddard said.

Brightwood Brewery in Dartmouth worked with Canada's Ukrainian embassy to launch a beer for the event, called Stand with Ukraine. It said $4 from each can sold will be donated to purchase medical aid for the Ukrainian people via United24, a charity started by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

