8-year-old Ukrainian girl has memorable first Canadian birthday on Halifax Common
Masha and her mother are en route to being resettled in Saskatchewan
After a long journey with her mother fleeing their war-ravaged country, a young Ukrainian girl who turned eight on Monday was able to celebrate her first Canadian birthday in style at the Halifax Common thanks to welcoming Haligonians.
Masha Stadinchuk and her mother recenlty arrived on a federal chartered flight and are spending a few days in Halifax before taking another plane to Saskatchewan on June 16 to be resettled.
Word got out on social media that she might be having a disappointing birthday on Monday and Haligonians were having none of it.
A party was arranged for the Common on Monday from 2-6 p.m. and volunteers went shopping for snacks, balloons, party games and, of course, presents.
Marsha's mother Anastasia Stadinchuk told CBC News during the party that Masha was excited.
"In the morning she asked me who will come because her friends stayed [behind], some in Ukraine, some in Europe," Anastasia said.
"Right now she has new friends who came with us on the same plane and stay in the same hotel."
Anastasia, who is from Kyiv, said it had been a long journey to get to Canada after their first stop in Poland.
She said her husband, like most Ukrainian men, stayed behind and has to get used to being without his wife and child.
Jade Fraser and her daughter were at the party and said they were up at the crack of dawn baking a cake for Masha's birthday. The Haligonian said she went on the internet to see how to write happy birthday in Ukrainian on the cake.
Fraser said it is always nice to see a child light up at their birthday but Masha struck her as a special case.
"There's definitely something much more poignant now knowing that Masha is here just for a couple of days and she's escaped such a terrible situation," she said.
"What she's gone through and what her family is going through, I know it weighs on everyone's mind and everyone's heart."
Robin Coish was enjoying the festivities and said she put together presents her nieces and nephews would like for Masha.
She said she concentrated on fidget toys and "girlie girl things" like face masks.
"I just want to show her that nice things can happen and she's worthy of a surprise," Coish said. "And just welcome to Canada I guess."
Anastasia said she's been reading up on Saskatchewan where there is a large Ukrainian community and a place she hopes feels a bit like home.
She said the most gratifying thing today was seeing the smile on her daughter's face on her birthday.
"It's [the] most important feeling for a mom obviously."
MORE TOP STORIES
With files from Preston Mulligan
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?