8-year-old Ukrainian girl has memorable first Canadian birthday on Halifax Common

An 8-year-old Ukrainian girl who is Halifax on a short layover while awaiting resettlement to Saskatchewan got more of a Canadian birthday celebration than she was expecting thanks to some eager volunteers. Preston Mulligan tells us more.

After a long journey with her mother fleeing their war-ravaged country, a young Ukrainian girl who turned eight on Monday was able to celebrate her first Canadian birthday in style at the Halifax Common thanks to welcoming Haligonians.

Masha Stadinchuk and her mother recenlty arrived on a federal chartered flight and are spending a few days in Halifax before taking another plane to Saskatchewan on June 16 to be resettled.

Word got out on social media that she might be having a disappointing birthday on Monday and Haligonians were having none of it.

Masha shows her mother Anastasia Stadinchuk one of her birthday presents. (Preston Mulligan/CBC)

A party was arranged for the Common on Monday from 2-6 p.m. and volunteers went shopping for snacks, balloons, party games and, of course, presents.

Marsha's mother Anastasia Stadinchuk told CBC News during the party that Masha was excited.

"In the morning she asked me who will come because her friends stayed [behind], some in Ukraine, some in Europe," Anastasia said.

"Right now she has new friends who came with us on the same plane and stay in the same hotel."

Anastasia, who is from Kyiv, said it had been a long journey to get to Canada after their first stop in Poland.

She said her husband, like most Ukrainian men, stayed behind and has to get used to being without his wife and child.

Jade Fraser said she searched the internet for how to write 'Happy Birthday Masha' in Ukrainian. (Preston Mulligan/CBC)

Jade Fraser and her daughter were at the party and said they were up at the crack of dawn baking a cake for Masha's birthday. The Haligonian said she went on the internet to see how to write happy birthday in Ukrainian on the cake.

Fraser said it is always nice to see a child light up at their birthday but Masha struck her as a special case.

"There's definitely something much more poignant now knowing that Masha is here just for a couple of days and she's escaped such a terrible situation," she said.

"What she's gone through and what her family is going through, I know it weighs on everyone's mind and everyone's heart."

Jade Fraser said she and her daughter were up early to bake a last-minute cake for Masha. (Preston Mulligan/CBC)

Robin Coish was enjoying the festivities and said she put together presents her nieces and nephews would like for Masha.

She said she concentrated on fidget toys and "girlie girl things" like face masks.

"I just want to show her that nice things can happen and she's worthy of a surprise," Coish said. "And just welcome to Canada I guess."

Robin Coish said she got fidget toys and 'girlie girl' presents for Masha. (Preston Mulligan/CBC)

Anastasia said she's been reading up on Saskatchewan where there is a large Ukrainian community and a place she hopes feels a bit like home.

She said the most gratifying thing today was seeing the smile on her daughter's face on her birthday.

"It's [the] most important feeling for a mom obviously."

