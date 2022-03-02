The Catholic Church in Nova Scotia is sending a strong message of support to the people of Ukraine.

Services are being held Wednesday at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica in Halifax and Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church in Sydney as the Russian invasion continues.

"I think it's really a sense they are supported and we are in solidarity with the Ukrainian people," said Brian Dunn, archbishop of the Halifax-Yarmouth Archdiocese.

On Sunday, Pope Francis said "those who make war forget humanity," and invited people to take part in an international day of prayer and fasting for peace on Wednesday.

Dunn is leading the mass in Halifax.

"To recognize those who have died, to pray for those who have died, people who are having to leave their own homes and going to another country, so these are some of the thoughts we have," Dunn said.

Cape Bretoners offer to help

People in Sydney will gather for a service with a similar tone at 7 p.m. at the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church.

Father Roman Dusanowskyj, who has family living in western Ukraine, has been at the church for 21 years.

He's in contact with family in Ukraine. They're OK so far, but he said many men from the area where they live are being enlisted to fight.

Dusanowskyj has been touched by offers of help from people in Cape Breton, some who are even willing to take in Ukrainian refugees.

"I received several phone calls today. These are from people who are not Ukrainian but people who know me from my stay here, telling me they have room in their homes," he said, adding the response is one he has come to expect from people in the area.

While supporting Ukraine, Dusanowskyj will also be praying for the Russian people who he said have nothing to do with the war.

