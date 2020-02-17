Man in critical condition after incident at Cape Breton waterfall

A man in his 60s was been airlifted to hospital in critical condition Monday after trying to help a woman who had fallen into the water near the base of a waterfall in Cape Breton.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke says the incident happened in Uisge Ban Falls Provincial Park, NS, shortly after noon.

Clarke says after the woman fell into the water, three people ⁠— two civilians and an RCMP officer ⁠— went in to try and help her.

As a result, a man in his 60s was airlifted to hospital. The woman and two others were not injured.

