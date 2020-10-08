Uber to launch in Halifax before the end of December

The popular ride-hailing service Uber announced Thursday morning that it intends to launch its app in Halifax before the new year.

The company said in an email that it is in the process of finding drivers for the Halifax area, something it needs to complete before it can launch.

Uber uses a smartphone application that connects people looking for transportation with a driver. It puts the company in direct competition with members of the taxi industry, something that has sparked outcry in places like Toronto.

Still, some people in Halifax have complained that the taxi industry in the municipality doesn't meet people's needs and there are often long delays in getting cabs at peak times.

Just last month, Halifax council gave ride-hailing services like Uber the green light to operate in the municipality.

But drivers will need to get criminal background checks every year, and have their identities checked with the child abuse registry, in addition to having a vulnerable persons check.

Drivers interested in working for Uber need to register and complete the sign-up process on the company's website.

They also need to provide a medical examination report in order to receive the required Class 4 licence.

Uber is in the process of finding drivers in the Halifax area. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Until now, it was unclear if Uber was interested in setting up in Halifax.

At the end of September, a spokesperson for the company said that Halifax's rule change to allow transportation network companies like Uber to set up was a "positive step forward," but that "regulatory change is required at the provincial level as well."

"We look forward to [Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Lloyd Hines] sharing details and timelines for the reforms required to make ridesharing a reality," the email said.

The company did not say what further changes, if any, have been made to make it want to start up in the municipality now.

Uber has not given an exact date for when its service will launch in Halifax.

