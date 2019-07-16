Uber, Lyft want to come to Halifax — and they want 'little or no regulation'

Halifax Regional Municipality staff have been quietly meeting with representatives of Uber and Lyft to discuss what regulations could be put in place to let the ride-sharing services to operate in Halifax, says Deputy Mayor Tony Mancini.

The latest meeting took place last week.

Halifax municipal council has ordered staff to examine the taxi industry as a whole, including talking with ride-sharing services.

"The discussion was around regulations. If it's up to Uber or Lyft, they would rather come into a municipality like ours with very little or no regulations," Mancini said Monday. "We need some basic regulation because when we look at cities across North America where that type of service is offered and there are no regulations, there are problems."

Mancini wants rules that will require things like background checks for drivers and outline what kind of insurance ride-sharing services will need.

He doesn't believe Uber and Lyft need the same strict regulations as the taxi industry. He said that would prevent the services from setting up in Halifax. Not all councillors agree.

Earlier this year, Coun. Matt Whitman said he would like to see ride-sharing services regulated like taxis.

Tony Mancini is Halifax's deputy mayor. (CBC)

Mancini said it's time for the taxi industry to change and he believes increased competition from ride-sharing will help.

"I was at the festival this weekend, the jazz festival, and people kept coming up to me and talking about taxis and they say, 'When are we going to get Uber? When are we going to get Lyft in here?'" said Mancini.

"There is a problem with our taxi industry. I represent Dartmouth and I constantly hear about not being able to get a cab in Dartmouth, or get back to Dartmouth."

'Let's do it right'

Mancini expects staff to deliver a report on Uber and Lyft by November and council will then debate regulations.

He believes the big debate in council will surround whether the ride-sharing regulations should mirror those set up for the taxi industry or take a new approach.

Mancini hopes the municipality will decide this year.

"I know people are frustrated and they want it to happen right away, but let's do it right; we're on the right track," said Maincini.

MORE TOP STORIES: