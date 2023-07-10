Regulator agrees to keep CBRM at 12 councillors and a mayor

Cape Breton Regional Municipality will continue to have 12 councillors and a mayor, after the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board issued a ruling last week confirming CBRM's council size.

The municipality had hired a consultant last year who recommended the number of councillors be cut in half, but council rejected the idea.

But in its ruling, the UARB said there was not enough public consultation on the recommendation to draw any solid conclusions.

It also said those who did respond cited cost savings as the main reason to reduce council size, but there was no study done on the cost and no evidence of potential savings.

The UARB said the total cost of pay and expenses for 12 councillors is about $1.6 million on a total municipal budget of $162 million.

"Any difference in the legislative budget from a smaller council would represent an insignificant amount on the CBRM tax rate," the board said.

'No evidence ... council size not working'

It also agreed with CBRM, which told the UARB that 12 councillors are needed to help maintain rural representation.

"There was no evidence that the current council size is not working," the UARB said. "The board is also satisfied that there is no broad public demand for a smaller council."

The UARB also agreed with CBRM's request to vary the boundaries of the 12 districts to take into account changes in population over time and reduce the variation in number of electors in each district.

The current districts each represent about 6,800 electors, on average, but districts seven, eight and 12 are all under that average by 13-19 per cent, and District 11 was over by 13 per cent.

Under the new boundaries, which will take effect for the next election in October 2024, districts three and four will be under the average by 11 per cent, which the UARB said it "considers to be minor variations."

The board also commended CBRM and its consultant for conducting "extensive consultation," despite the fact that the public didn't respond in great numbers.

