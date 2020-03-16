Gas prices expected to drop again in Nova Scotia

The price of gas in Nova Scotia is expected to drop again early Tuesday.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) announced it will be using its "interrupter" mechanism to adjust the price of gasoline, effective at midnight Monday.

CBC News reporter Robert Jones, who makes gas price predictions for the network, is expecting the price of gas to drop by about eight cents a litre.

This change is necessary "due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline," a news release from the review board said Monday. The UARB didn't specify what direction prices would be heading.

The price of diesel is not affected by this interruption.

Nova Scotia gas prices usually change first thing Friday, but the UARB can change the prices at any time if the market conditions warrant it.

Gas and diesel prices already dropped across Nova Scotia last week by about 10 cents a litre. In Halifax, people were paying a minimum of 95.3 cents per litre at the pumps after that drop, down from the previous minimum of $1.059 per litre.

Oil prices have plummeted globally, triggered by an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia and fears the spread of COVID-19 could lead to a global recession.

