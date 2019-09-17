Dead North Atlantic right whale found in U.S. waters

U.S. authorities have rediscovered a dead North Atlantic right whale off Long Island, N.Y.

The badly decomposed carcass was discovered Monday afternoon near Fire Island Inlet and confirmed it as one of the critically endangered species several hours later.

U.S. authorities lost track of the whale overnight.

A subsequent search carried out by the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society and New York Department of Environmental Conservation found the whale eight kilometres off Jones Beach, Long Island.

The whale's age, sex and cause of death are unknown.

Jennifer Goebel of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says scientists hope to tow it to shore and carry out a necropsy.

"We are developing a response plan," she said.

She said there were no reports of fishing gear on the carcass. It was the first right whale death observed in U.S. waters this year.

Scientists estimate there are only about 400 North Atlantic right whales left in existence with fewer than 100 breeding females.

The U.S. declared an "unusual mortality event" in 2017 due to the large number of right whales found dead in Canadian and American waters.

The vast majority were discovered in the Gulf of St Lawrence.

Canada imposed a number of measures to protect the whales, including fishery closures and shipping lane speed limits in the area.

In 2018, there were no reported fatalities in Canada.

But that proved to be a one-year reprieve. Eight of the whales have been found dead in Canadian waters this year.

MORE TOP STORIES