U.S. military plane makes emergency landing in Halifax

A mechanical issue grounded a U.S. military plane at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Saturday afternoon.

The plane, a Hercules, landed at the airport at 12:28 AT.

An airport official said nine people were aboard and there were no injuries reported.

The plane had left Bangor, Maine, and was on its way to St. John's.

