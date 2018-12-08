New
U.S. military plane makes emergency landing in Halifax
A mechanical issue grounded a U.S. military plane in Halifax Saturday afternoon. The plane was en route to St. John's. No one was injured.
No injuries to the 9 people on board, plane landed because of a mechanical issue
A mechanical issue grounded a U.S. military plane at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Saturday afternoon.
The plane, a Hercules, landed at the airport at 12:28 AT.
An airport official said nine people were aboard and there were no injuries reported.
The plane had left Bangor, Maine, and was on its way to St. John's.