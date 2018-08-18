How a group of N.S. teens rebounded from heartbreak to become national champs

Nova Scotia's U-17 boys basketball team is once again basking in golden glory after defeating heavy favourite Quebec at the national championships in Kamloops, B.C., last weekend, but the win was memorable for an even bigger reason.

It's an incredible rebound after a devastating loss one year ago, both on and off the court, when the team failed to medal despite previous back-to-back gold medals and team coach Wade Smith died of cancer.

"In the back of our minds, in the back of our hearts, Wade was always there," said head coach Chris Holland.

Five of the boys on the roster — including Smith's son Jaxon — were also on last year's Canada Games team. The championship ball was presented to Jaxon.

Winning it all this time around was very special, said Holland. He and Smith shared coaching duties in 2015 when they led the U-15 boys to bronze.

Chris Holland jokes that he hasn't taken off his gold medal since the championship win on Aug. 12. (Dave Gallant)

"He's had such an impact on not just the basketball community, but the entire community as a whole that his legacy is always going to be with us," said Holland.

But climbing back to the top spot was hard fought. The championship game was a battle with both teams trading leads and Quebec up by a point heading into the fourth quarter. But in the last minute of play, the Bluenosers pulled away with layups as Nova Scotia's mastery of "small ball" beat Quebec's taller team.

Holland said the squad of 12, from the Halifax-area, Yarmouth, Sunnyville and New Glasgow, decided at the start of group training nearly four months ago to make gold the goal.

Jaxon Smith was presented the championship ball. He's seen here with Jesus Garcia with Canada Basketball. (Ryan Dickison/Basketball Nova Scotia)

"It comes from them. It's not the community or the coaching staff trying to tell the players what to do. It's their goal. Our job is to hold them accountable," said Holland.

He said the team finds inspiration in previous medal-winning teams from Nova Scotia, as well as the success of local players like Lindell Wigginton, a college player who many people believe will become the first native Nova Scotian to play in the NBA.

"It's amazing. It's making these young players get in the gym longer, more often," said Holland. "It is possible from a small community like Nova Scotia to hit the pinnacle of the sport."

Nova Scotia's Kellen Tynes was named U-17 MVP. (Ryan Dickison/Basketball NS)

After consistently racking up gold medals in recent years, Holland said he isn't sure why Nova Scotia is still considered underdogs. He said it's time the rest of the country recognizes Nova Scotia as a top contender.

"It always seems to be the usual perennial powerhouses of Ontario, Quebec, B.C. and Alberta that always get the attention and the favourites," said Holland.

