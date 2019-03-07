First-degree murder charge laid in 2016 shooting of Tyler Keizer

A 27-year-old Halifax man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the 2016 shooting of Tyler Keizer.

Keizer, 22, was shot in a parked SUV near the corner of Gottingen and Falkland streets on Nov. 21, 2016. He was rushed to hospital with critical injuries but later died.

His death was one of three fatal shootings in the Halifax region within 10 days of one another.

In 2017, Keizer's murder was added to the province's reward program for major unsolved crimes. The program offers up to $150,000 to people that give information that leads to a conviction.

Adam Joseph Drake, 27, was arrested in Halifax yesterday without incident, police said. He's scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court today to face a charge of first-degree murder.

Police say they believe other people have information about the murder and are asking them to come forward by calling police at 902-490-5016 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

