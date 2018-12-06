Two vehicle collision involving police cruiser on Highway 2
Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a two vehicle collision involving an unmarked police cruiser on Highway 2 in Enfield, according to a press release. The collision happened at 3:30 p.m. Both the officer and the driver of the car were sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officer, driver sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
Nova Scotia RCMP said it's investigating a two-vehicle collision involving an unmarked police cruiser on Highway 2 in Enfield.
The officer was en route to assist a colleague at 3:30 p.m. when the collision happened, the RCMP said in a statement.
The two cars were driving in the same direction, said RCMP spokesperson Jeff Wilson.
Both the officer and the driver of the other car were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said the police force.
An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene, and Highway 2 was reduced to one lane for several hours while the investigation continued.
MORE TOP STORIES: