Two vehicle collision involving police cruiser on Highway 2

Nova Scotia RCMP said it's investigating a two-vehicle collision involving an unmarked police cruiser on Highway 2 in Enfield.

The officer was en route to assist a colleague at 3:30 p.m. when the collision happened, the RCMP said in a statement.

The two cars were driving in the same direction, said RCMP spokesperson Jeff Wilson.

Both the officer and the driver of the other car were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said the police force.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene, and Highway 2 was reduced to one lane for several hours while the investigation continued.

MORE TOP STORIES: